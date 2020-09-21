Waking up to widespread 50s

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Strong high pressure will continue to build into the area through midweek. By late week, remnants of Beta could bring us some unsettled weather.
Mostly sunny and cool today. Some cities like Hinesville, Jesup, and Savannah have climbed to 77° but with a breeze out of the northeast at 10-15mph it’s simply a wonderful last (full) day of Summer; the Autumnal Equinox is at 9:31am Tuesday.
It is that persistent northeast wind that continues to cause hazardous marine conditions; seas could reach up to 10 feet within 20 nm and up to 15 feet across the offshore GA waters out to 60 nm from shore. High surf is expected to continue through the evening; the combination of the high tides and large breaking waves will likely lead to some beach erosion. There’s a high risk of rip currents as well.
Tonight: High pressure will shift south into the southern Appalachians and this will cause a weakening of the winds locally across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Daybreak Tuesday lows should fall to near 50 inland and lower to mid 60s near the coast. *Can`t rule out some cities like Sylvania and Hampton getting into the upper 40s! Tuesday afternoon highs under mostly sunny skies and less windy will try and reach 80° south of the Altamaha and middle 70s in the Lowcountry.
Wednesday morning (I think) still necessitates a long sleeved shirt, cardigan with more middle 50s waking up, but in the afternoon some us reach 80° despite increasing cloud coverage.
Thursday morning will be a little warmer in the low 60s; afternoon highs will be in the low 80s with a mix of sun and clouds.
Rain chances return Friday into the weekend as remnants of Beta move towards us. Afternoon highs will reach the low to middle 80s with a chance of showers and storms.
Enjoy some Fall, y’all!
