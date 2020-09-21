Waking up to widespread 50s

Tonight: High pressure will shift south into the southern Appalachians and this will cause a weakening of the winds locally across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. Daybreak Tuesday lows should fall to near 50 inland and lower to mid 60s near the coast. *Can`t rule out some cities like Sylvania and Hampton getting into the upper 40s! Tuesday afternoon highs under mostly sunny skies and less windy will try and reach 80° south of the Altamaha and middle 70s in the Lowcountry.