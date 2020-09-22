Applications for BizPitch Savannah open

“At that time 'Shark Tank’ had become very popular, and one of the things our team at Savannah SCORE was trying to work on very directly was trying to encourage entrepreneurism. Last year we had 29 applications," Chapter President Michael Siegel said. "From that our review committee chose eight finalists. The eight finalists get a chance to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges. They get four minutes. That is timed. Afterwards, the judges get another four minutes to ask questions make comments, and then they deliberate, and the contestants who get the highest score on the ratings sheets become the three winners.”