Board of Registrars prepares for more voters to register

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Voter registration jumped in both states by about 10 percent between the last presidential election and now.
Chatham County alone saw a 35 percent increase, but that increase doesn’t always translate to voter turnout.
In 2016, about three-fourths of Georgia’s registered voters headed to the polls.
Chatham County Board of Registrars Chairman, Colin McRae, says we’re about on par with the number of registered voters compared to the last presidential election.
“We expect to have a significant number of additional registrations between now and the cutoff date," says McRae. "The deadline for registering to vote for the November election is October 5th.”
McRae says the latest count of registered voters is about 3,200 voters fewer than 2016. If you don’t know if you’re registered or not, you can check your status on the Georgia Secretary of State’s My Voter Page. Absentee ballot requests are also expected to skyrocket.
“If you plan to vote by absentee get your absentee application in," McRae says. "Do all that on today, National Voter Registration Day, it would be a great day to celebrate it.”
Absentee ballots were mailed out this past Saturday, and already, there have been around 33,500 people applying for those ballots. To help with the collection of those, the League of Women Voters raised money to buy eight more drop-off boxes to go around the County.
“Just by happenstance, on today, National Voter Registration Day, we’ve received the eight physical boxes that will be used," he says. "So we anticipate getting those online pretty quickly.”
McRae says if you plan to vote absentee, to give yourself four weeks before Election Day to do so.
