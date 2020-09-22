Bulloch Co. seeing a decline in COVID-19 cases

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - One community that’s drawn national attention for its virus count could be seeing good news.
Bulloch County has seen the numbers for new cases drop. Their numbers more than doubled during the month of August, but they’ve slowed down somewhat since the end of August.
County leaders say they’re cautiously optimistic as they see the numbers for new cases in Bulloch County trend down, at least for the month of September. But they aren’t throwing any parties just yet.
People sat in their cars at Luetta Moore Park as teams from East Georgia Health Care tested for COVID-19. After a spike in cases that began in mid-August, the rate of new cases has declined. County leaders say that’s especially encouraging when many worried that a holiday weekend would bring another wave.
“After Labor Day we had 20 or 30 new cases for a couple of days, but we didn’t have what I think some people expected,” said Ted Wynn with Bulloch County Public Safety.
Wynn says August was when public schools resumed and Georgia Southern’s Fall semester began. He says numbers for both of those student populations have trended down too.
Wynn and others continue to urge people to practice distancing, wash your hands and use hand sanitizer and wear a mask when you’re around other people.
