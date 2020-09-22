Candler Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for baby cow stolen from Wild Georgia Safari Park

CANDLER COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Candler County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a livestock theft.
According to the sheriff’s office, a baby cow was taken from the Wild Georgia Safari Park in Aline, Ga. on Monday, Sept. 21. The cow was loaded into a vehicle believed to be a dark in color Dodge Journey with a “G” license plate on the front.
The sheriff’s office is trying to identify the individuals shown in the photographs below:
The sheriff’s office is seeking any potential witnesses that were at the park Monday between 12:30 p.m. and 2 p.m.
If anyone has any information on this incident, please call the crime tip line at 912-685-8649. Tips can also be emailed to tips@candlersheriff.com
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.