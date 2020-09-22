Coastal Health District’s response team helping school districts trace COVID-19 cases

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Research has proven children can in fact contract COVID-19 and spread the virus. With schools returning to in-person learning, the Coastal Health District is working to protect students, staff and the community.
Several schools across Southeast Georgia have already returned to the classroom and with Chatham County coming back soon, the Coastal Health District’s School Response Team is busy with case investigation.
The return to school is something the Coastal Health District has been preparing for. They formed a COVID-19 school response team earlier this summer. Together, they work with schools in eight counties to help deal with the infectious disease. All have either returned or set a date for in-person learning.
“You know we are expecting numbers to go up and we’ve seen that in the schools that have already come back in session, so we’ve seen a spike and then a decline so it’s an adjustment. People are now going to have to live with COVID-19 and we’re going to have to figure out how to do that and safely,” COVID-19 School Response Team Coordinator Christina Gibson said.
Gibson says they have a representative with each district and work in a partnership to mitigate the infectious disease. They want to keep kids learning while also protecting the community from COVID-19.
“It’s a nice mutual partnership that we have to identify COVID-19 cases quickly, get people that need to be quarantined, quarantined, get our cases isolated and keep COVID out of the schools,” Gibson said.
As students head back to class, the guidelines for COVID-19 are more important than ever according to Gibson. She says schools who required masks have had less cases than those without, and social distancing makes a difference as well.
While the school response team works to trace the virus, they ask families who do send their kids to school to be prepared for isolation, quarantine, and exposure.
“Staying home for that 14 days is so important for the people that have been exposed and we are finding that those people that are, or the children that are quarantined, or the staff that are quarantined some of them do become positive during their quarantine period so we are keeping that risk away from the schools so we really hope that the community begins to understand that dynamic,” Gibson said.
Officials hope as students return to school in-person that the community remembers they are a partner and the best way to handle COVID-19 is by working together.
If you are planning to send your child back to class, health officials say you should make sure they are healthy, checking symptoms and temperature before school, talk with them about the best practices, and have a plan for if they are impacted by the virus.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.