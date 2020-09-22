Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 9-22-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure settles over the area this week. Moisture from Tropical Storm Beta will bring in more moisture and more clouds by Friday. A cold front will move in early Monday followed by a second cold front Tuesday. This will keep lots of clouds and a slight chance for showers.
The tropics are still very active with 3 tropical systems and 1 area to watch. Hurricane Teddy will move towards Nova Scotia Wednesday. Teddy will weaken after landfall and become extra tropical late Wednesday. Tropical Depression Beta will weaken and move slowly along the Gulf coast through Thursday. Beta is forecast to become non tropical Thursday as it moves in to Mississippi. The remnants of Paulette have become better organized and is a tropical storm again. Paulette is forecast to weaken and become extra tropical again by Thursday. An area of showers and storms near the north coats of Cuba will move northward over the next few days and there is a 10% chance for tropical development.
Today will be mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows in the mid to mid 50s.
Wednesday will be partly cloudy, highs near 80.
Wednesday night will partly cloudy, lows in the low 60s.
Thursday will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday night will be partly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low in the low 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low in the low 70s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low in the low 70s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low in the upper 60s.