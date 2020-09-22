Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 9-22-2020

The tropics are still very active with 3 tropical systems and 1 area to watch. Hurricane Teddy will move towards Nova Scotia Wednesday. Teddy will weaken after landfall and become extra tropical late Wednesday. Tropical Depression Beta will weaken and move slowly along the Gulf coast through Thursday. Beta is forecast to become non tropical Thursday as it moves in to Mississippi. The remnants of Paulette have become better organized and is a tropical storm again. Paulette is forecast to weaken and become extra tropical again by Thursday. An area of showers and storms near the north coats of Cuba will move northward over the next few days and there is a 10% chance for tropical development.