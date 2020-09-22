Evans County school leaders pick board of directors for career academy

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -As progress continues to be made on what will be the new Claxton high school. Tuesday morning school leaders chose their board of director for the career academy that will be provided at the new high school.
It was a unanimous decision for Evans County leaders as they picked their board of directors for the new high school’s career academy.
School and community leaders said the career academy the high school will provide is not intended to replace college, but rather tend to the individual needs of every student.
“When we’re able to pull together regional workforce development, business leaders, post-secondary educational leaders and we sit around a table and begin to have conversations of how we can collaborate together to make the educational process purposeful," said superintendent Marty Waters.
Waters said the board of directors will help guide and advise school board members on workforce development needs and programs for students.
“What we’ve decided here in Evans county is that we’re going to go with a wall-to-wall model, which means all high school students will be involved in the college career academy.”
The career academy will serve as a tool for students to use to figure out what options they have upon graduation and prepare them for the workforce.
