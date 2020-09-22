Evans Memorial Hospital receives much-needed facelift

EVANS COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Evans Memorial Hospital is getting a much-needed facelift. Renovations on parts of the hospital started a few weeks ago.
With visitors still not being allowed in the hospital, Evans Memorial CEO Bill Lee says this is the first project he’s been able to be apart of as CEO and when they are able to welcome visitors back in they wanted this area to look more welcoming.
Lee says it’s been years since the hospital has had any improvements done and this was the best time to do so.
They’ve renovated the chapel area, lobby, and even added a couple of bathrooms for when visitors are allowed back in.
He says while being budget-minded, they spent less than $20,000 on the renovations to make the hospital look more modern. They also partnered with the first united Methodist church of Claxton which provided their new stain glass for the chapel.
Lee says their goal is to always make sure their patient experience is a top priority.
“One of the things that I really recognized was that our current lobby was underutilized and so we really wanted to make sure that our patients had the most direct access to the building since we have multiple points of entry," said Lee. "As we took and assessed that we with our clinical team and we looked around, we really felt like how could we make their experience better.”
They plan to have the renovations done over the next two weeks.
Lee also spoke about the recent decline in COVID-19 infections in their area.
He says they’ve tested about 694 patients within the last six months. About 18 percent of that number tested positive. Since then they have seen a slight decline and have only cared for about 90 of the patients who did test positive.
Lee says this is a great sign that they are trying to stay ahead of the curve.
“In September over the last two weeks, we’ve begun to see a little bit of a flattening," he said. "So we still have positive cases that are being admitted into the facility that we’re caring for everyday, but that number has declined just a slight bit.”
He hopes those numbers will continue to trend down as flu season approaches.
