Family of pregnant woman, 3 kids killed in crash asking for help with expenses

Lashay Tikia Doe and her sons Jashawn Hawkins, Alonzo Houston, Cameron Perry, and her unborn daughter were all killed when their car went over the McTeer Bridge. The driver survived and was found on top of the car. The deputy corner for Beaufort County told us the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. By 11:17 a.m., the kids and their mother, were gone.