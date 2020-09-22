Family of pregnant woman, 3 kids killed in crash asking for help with expenses

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - We’re learning the mom killed in a deadly crash in Beaufort County over the weekend was pregnant.
The crash happened Saturday morning after the car plunged off the McTeer Bridge. Five people were in the car when it was hit from behind and went off the bridge into the water below. A woman and three kids died.
“It’s a lot. I’ve never planned a funeral before and the first funeral I have to plan is my sister and her three kids. Well, four. Because the baby was due next month," said the victim’s sister, Chacola Perry.
“This is, in my 30 years of doing this, this is one of the worst ones I’ve ever worked," said Deputy Coroner Jason Grabill.
One Beaufort County family is still trying to figure out what happened after a car accident left three young boys and their pregnant mother dead over the weekend.
“Everybody is devastated. Nobody believes it. We would’ve never imagined. They were super young.”
Lashay Tikia Doe and her sons Jashawn Hawkins, Alonzo Houston, Cameron Perry, and her unborn daughter were all killed when their car went over the McTeer Bridge. The driver survived and was found on top of the car. The deputy corner for Beaufort County told us the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. By 11:17 a.m., the kids and their mother, were gone.
“It’s rare for an accident to be of this severity and for a vehicle to actually go off of any of our bridges," said Grabill.
Doe leaves behind her 11-year-old daughter, who was at her grandmother’s house at the time of the incident.
“In the beginning she was distraught. But now, she’s taking it a little easier.”
While police are still investigating what led up to the crash, the family has set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses.
“She loved her kids. She loved her kids.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.