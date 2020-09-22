Highway 67 project to finish up by Friday

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) -Thousands of drivers in Bulloch County could have reason to smile as soon as Friday.
Two years of construction along Georgia Highway 67 between Statesboro and Interstate 16 will end with the road widened to four lanes.
Ten plus miles of orange barrels will soon be gone from the highway. Contractors will open the new lanes, possibly as soon as Friday. Georgia Department of Transportation says it marks the end of a project that was expected to take 24 months.
“They actually started work October 10, 2018,” says department spokeswoman Jill Nagel. “So we are on schedule with this project.”
The latest traffic count shows more than 13,000 cars here per day. Over the next 20 years, they expect that to jump more than 50 percent. Nagel says four lanes, as well as turn medians, will help prevent the long lines of traffic some saw before this began.
“They’re going to see less congestion and a decrease in travel time,” Nagel says.
One of the final tasks the contractors have is to finish striping. It’s a thermoplastic they melt onto the asphalt to last longer and be more visible.
