LIVE: Community honors Faye Swetlik seven months after her tragic death

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The community will come together Tuesday night to honor Faye Swetlik, the little girl who was tragically murdered after being kidnapped by a neighbor while she was playing in her front yard in West Columbia.
Faye was just 6 years old when she was killed.
At 7 p.m. Tuesday, her family, officials and others will gather at the Felton C. Benton Park to honor Faye’s life.
The Springdale Police Department is inviting members of the public to remember the bubbly little girl.
During the event, a tree will be planted and a bench dedicated in Faye’s honor.
The mayor of West Columbia will also declare Sept. 22 as Faye Day.
