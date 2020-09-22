Savannah mayor weighs in on city manager finalist interviews, selection process

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The search for Savannah’s next city manager marches on. This weekend, Council members and community stakeholders wrapped up a two-day meet and greet and panel discussions with each of the three finalists: Caluha Barnes, Odie Donald II and John Pombier.
Mayor Van Johnson said this decision is so important, and he wants to make sure they get it right.
“I do not want to subject this organization to any more issues and instability.”
Whomever Council selects to fill this vital position, will be the sixth in ten years.
In a whirlwind two-day period, Mayor Johnson said the three finalists met with various community groups and stakeholders made up of about 85 people.
Each Council member also got one on one time with the finalists, the first meeting in person since the process began.
“Is this candidate among this group? If it is, who is that candidate? And if we’re able to identify a candidate, then we move on from there and talk about offers, negotiations, the other due diligence things," Mayor Johnson said.
Mayor Johnson added it’s extremely important to him not to bring any finalist to Savannah on a five to four vote.
The Mayor said, “We could, it’s legal. But I think it’s important for the finalist to come here with the full support of this City Council.”
Johnson said his goal is to have a unanimous, or nearly unanimous vote in favor of a singular candidate.
And if they can’t achieve that...
“In my mind we put a pause on it and start over again. I don’t want to put somebody in the seat for the sake of having the seat warmed," said Johnson.
Mayor Johnson said he had some thoughts about interim arrangements if they have to go there.
The Mayor said Council will likely meet in the next week or so to decide how they’re moving forward in the decision process.
