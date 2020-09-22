Senior Citizens, Inc. remains closed to the public

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -With many schools and other organizations now reopening their doors, Senior Citizens Inc. says they most likely won’t be letting the public inside until the end of this year.
Although there are signs saying the building is closed, you’ll still see people inside. Over the summer, the staff returned to continue to serve seniors, but in different ways.
SCI President Patti Lyons says they’ve expanded their Meals on Wheels Program which delivers hot meals to seniors. And although their Learning Center is not offering in-person classes right now, seniors are still getting to take classes at home through virtual learning.
When it comes to what it’s going to take for SCI to feel comfortable enough to reopen to the public, Lyons says a lot of the decisions will be made by state and federal leaders.
“The governor’s directive is paramount as well as the federal government because we receive a lot of state and federal funding. So of course, if they tell us we can’t be in operation with older adults, we have to follow that,” Lyons said.
Although SCI’s new Center for Successful Aging may not open until the end of 2020, some activities may still take place.
“We are working with various cities where we have our neighborhood centers and maybe those open a little earlier. We are looking at doing some stand-alone activities here at the Learning Center.”
With seniors now preparing for the flu season with COVID-19, Lyons says she recommends seniors speak with their primary care doctors about preparing for this unordinary season.
