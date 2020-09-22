Skeletal remains found on Oriole Drive likely a man; investigation continues

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police are investigating after skeletal remains were found in a wooded area near Oriole Drive on Saturday.
Police say the remains are human and likely from a male.
As a way to possibly identify the remains, police say the person had a previous serious head injury that they would have got medical treatment for.
The remains have been sent to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for further analysis. A positive identity and cause of death have not been determined yet.
Police say people found the remains while walking to a pond in the area of Oriole Drive near Westlake Avenue.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.