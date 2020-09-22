Tuesday; Cool, with a filtered sunshine!

Beta has made landfall and is slowly weakening as it soaks the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts. Former Hurricane Teddy is transitioning to an Extratropical low - a big windstorm for the northeast and Canadian Maritime. Paulette has reorganized and got its name back in the northeast Atlantic. It is not going to impact North America. There is an area of storminess near Florida that may develop, but there is no significant risk of severe impacts to Florida and no impacts are forecast here, locally.