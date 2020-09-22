Tuesday; Cool, with a filtered sunshine!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s unseasonably cool this morning across our area. The sky is mostly clear, to partly cloudy. Temperatures are in the low to mid-50s inland, upper 50s and lower 60s along the I-95 corridor and mid to upper 60s at the beach with a much, much lighter breeze.
The temperature warms to near 70°, under a filtered sunshine, by noon and is forecast to peak in the mid to upper 70s. Winds will be much lighter today, except along the beach where it may gust to 30 MPH or so.
Some high clouds will move overhead through the day.
Winds die down further into Wednesday, but rough beach conditions continue as a northeast breeze still blows and big swells from Teddy continue to impact our area.
Wednesday morning is forecast to be the coolest with widespread temperatures in the low to mid-50s inland. Under sunshine, the temperature approaches 80, or so, Wednesday afternoon.
Temperatures warm back to above-average levels heading into the weekend as the chance of rain increases ahead of our next storm system and cold front.
TROPICS -
Beta has made landfall and is slowly weakening as it soaks the Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coasts. Former Hurricane Teddy is transitioning to an Extratropical low - a big windstorm for the northeast and Canadian Maritime. Paulette has reorganized and got its name back in the northeast Atlantic. It is not going to impact North America. There is an area of storminess near Florida that may develop, but there is no significant risk of severe impacts to Florida and no impacts are forecast here, locally.
Have a great day,
Cutter
