USDA investment to help construction on water system infrastructure in Ludowici

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) is investing $268 million to modernize rural drinking water and wastewater infrastructure in 28 states.
$6.9 million is being invested in Ludowici, Ga.
“The city will be putting in all new water lines; this will improve not just water quality but also improve the quality of life for this rural community.” State Director for Rural Development Joyce White said. “Under the leadership of President Trump and Agriculture Secretary Perdue, USDA is a strong partner with rural communities, because we know that when rural America thrives, all of America thrives.”
USDA is funding 76 projects through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant Program. These investments will help to improve rural water infrastructure for 267,000 residents.
According to the USDA, the $4,914,000 loan and $1,985,500 grant investment will be used for water system improvements in Ludowici. The project will consist of 82,600 linear feet of six inch water distribution pipe, 280 valves, 133 fire hydrants, 751 service connections and re-connections, 9,075 linear feet of asphalt roadway replacement, 2,025 linear feet of concrete, well house rehabilitation, storm water monitoring, 4,905 linear feet of gravel, erosion control, and appurtenances.
