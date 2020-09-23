City of Bloomingdale posts trick-or-treating safety tips

BLOOMINGDALE, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Bloomingdale has posted guidance to the upcoming Halloween festivities in October.
According to the city government, the encouraged trick-or-treating time is 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
Residents are encouraged to use their exterior lights to show if their home is involved in handing out candy or not.
City government is also encouraging facial coverings to help limit the potential spread of COVID-19.
