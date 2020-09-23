Community Champions: Kiwanis Club of Skidaway Island

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - They have fewer people meeting less often, but the Kiwanis Club of Skidaway Island has not been limited in its impact on the community.
“We have 30 people in our club who are liaisons with non-profits that deal with at-risk kids or kids. So, we stay in touch with the non-profits and what they’re doing,” Kiwanis Club of Skidaway Island President Bobby Gillham said.
What non-profits like Performance Initiatives and the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire have been doing for months is struggling to raise money. So those organizations and others were fortunate last week to receive grants from the Kiwanis Club of Skidaway Island, which was able to maintain its annual contributions despite trying circumstances.
“We ended up giving grants to 10, $6,500 each or $65,000 ... our target is to help at-risk kids get better opportunities for the future ... I think the non-profits need the money and fundraising is difficult in this environment.”
2020 has been difficult for the WTOC Community Champions in the Skidaway Kiwanis too, with meetings suspended for six months before returning on a bi-weekly basis this month.
“We’re fortunate, because we had some of our fundraisers like chili cook off, pancake breakfast. And we have a program called Show the Colors, where we put flags in people’s yards in our community. They pay $50 and for four federal holidays, we present the flags.”
So the club was able to fund grants to organizations like America’s Second Harvest and Frank Callen Boys and Girls Club this year while turning their attention -- and intention -- to the future.
“We’re going to do it again this year - $65,000 is our target and we will make $65,000.”
