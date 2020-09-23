Compassion Christian Church returns to in-person services

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a long wait for Compassion Christian Church.
“We are 192 days into this isolation online services only here at the church,” said Senior Pastor Cam Huxford.
But Wednesday night, in-person services returned to Compassion
“Expect a warm welcome. We’re looking forward to having everybody back,” said Huxford.
A day that was a long time coming for Compassion which has six campuses across Southeast Georgia.
“The truth is smaller the church is the easier it is to practice social distancing and work all those details out, and we don’t have any small campuses,” Huxford said.
But after pushing back their original return date in August due to a spike in COVID cases Compassion felt now is the time to return.
“When we felt like we could, you know, use our buildings in a way that was appropriate, have masks and sanitizing functions and all that. As all that developed, we felt we could safely get back together again.”
Of course, that meant taking some major precautions.
“We’re putting a moratorium on handshakes. No handshakes, no hugs. Expect a low touch environment. You know, we’re trying to make it as safe as possible to get from the street to the seat and touch as little as possible,” Huxford says.
Along with being low touch, everyone five and up will be required to wear a mask and every other row in the sanctuary will remain empty to help with social distancing.
But despite all these changes Huxford says you can expect one thing to feel familiar.
“I think just the warmth and fellowship will remain the same, people will love it. Even though we’re taking extra steps to put the weakest among us at the highest consideration.”
Welcoming people back the only you would expect them to, with Compassion.
The first in-person service is Wednesday night at 6:45 p.m. at their Henderson Campus.
The first in-person service is Wednesday night at 6:45 p.m. at their Henderson Campus.
According to Huxford they will remain flexible and if they see cases spike again they’ll do the safe responsible thing.
