Criminal charges possible for family member that started Jesup house fire

JESUP, Ga. (WTOC) - A Jesup family is now without a home, after it was destroyed in a fire last Friday.
It happened on Killingsworth Road, around 6:30 a.m.
Maryjean Brinkley says this room is where the fire started last Friday, when her mother-in-law set her bed on fire. You can see the bed springs still remain, but everything else in their home is destroyed.
Almost a week after the fire, the burnt home is still tough to look at. Brinkley says her 50-year-old mother-in-law, who suffers from mental health issues, was released from a mental health institution less than 24 hours before she started the fire.
“Woke up to my husband running in the room, yelling at me to get out of the house, and that the house was on fire,” Brinkley said.
Brinkley says they grabbed their three young children and her husband’s grandma and were able to safely escape. But her mother-in-law, she says, locked herself in a room fully engulfed in flames.
“He was actually able to break down the door to start dragging her out of the house.”
Shirley Brinkley suffered burn injuries and remains at Wayne County Memorial Hospital. As for the rest of the family, they’re traumatized by the fire.
“My 8-year-old is afraid to go to sleep without me rocking her. My son, last night woke up in the middle of his sleep screaming.”
She and her husband are now looking for a new trailer.
“I want to give my kids security again, make them feel safe again.”
The Brinkley family has already gotten community support on their GoFundMe page and hope to get back on their feet soon.
The Jesup Fire Department says the fire is still under investigation. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says charges are pending which includes arson and three counts of child endangerment.
