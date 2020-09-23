Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 9-23-2020

By Dave Turley | September 23, 2020 at 10:34 AM EDT - Updated September 23 at 10:34 AM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will move off the southeast coast today through Friday.  Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will bring in more clouds Thursday and Friday with a slight chance for showers.  A cold front will move in early Monday followed by a second cold front late Tuesday.  This will keep lots of clouds and a slight chance for showers each day.

The tropics are quieting down a bit and we have no active tropical systems.  The remnants of Beta will slowly move across TX/LA today with clouds, showers and storms.  The remnants of Teddy have moved inland over Nova Scotia with heavy rain and wind.  No new tropical activity is forecast in the next 5 days.  Hurricane season continues until November 30.

Today will be mostly sunny.  Highs near 80.

Tonight will be mostly clear, lows near 60.

Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the low 80s.

Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 70.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low in the low 70s.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low in the low 70s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low in the low 70s.

Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Monday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low near 70.

Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low in the low 70s.