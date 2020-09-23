Dave Turley’s Wednesday WX Forecast 9-23-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will move off the southeast coast today through Friday. Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will bring in more clouds Thursday and Friday with a slight chance for showers. A cold front will move in early Monday followed by a second cold front late Tuesday. This will keep lots of clouds and a slight chance for showers each day.
The tropics are quieting down a bit and we have no active tropical systems. The remnants of Beta will slowly move across TX/LA today with clouds, showers and storms. The remnants of Teddy have moved inland over Nova Scotia with heavy rain and wind. No new tropical activity is forecast in the next 5 days. Hurricane season continues until November 30.
Today will be mostly sunny. Highs near 80.
Tonight will be mostly clear, lows near 60.
Thursday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, highs in the low 80s.
Thursday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low in the low 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low in the low 70s.
Sunday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low in the low 70s.
Monday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Monday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low near 70.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the upper 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low in the low 70s.Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.