Eastern Wharf Project back on track after fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday will mark seven months since a massive fire broke out at the Eastern Wharf construction site.
One of the developers tells WTOC that fire was a tremendous set back for them, but they’ve overcome it and are now making progress.
First responders spent hours putting out the flames at the Eastern Wharf construction site in February. Now, months later, one of the developers says they’re not at the point they were before the fire, but they will be in a few months.
“We started building back and you can see behind, we’re catching up to where we were and next May will prove that and open," said Trent Germano, Principal of the Mariner Group.
Germano says removing every trace of the fire was a goal they had coming back on the site.
“We gutted the entire interior of the building down to removing wiring, duct work, insulation, gypcrete, everything in the building other than these wood studs was totally removed and those studs were scrubbed, sanitized and encapsulated.”
The project is a joint venture between the Mariner Group and Regent Partners. It’ll include luxury apartments, residential and city parking, a hotel, food, retail stores and more.
Germano say they’ve invested $170 million in the first phase of the project.
“Six months after we started construction people still said we would never start construction but we’re here.”
Germano says team morale is high and everyone has come together to continue the work.
“To me, this project is one of the best projects, because it’s overcome tremendous adversity to get it here and I feel like the team spirit is as high as I’ve seen it and we think Eastern Wharf is going to be the better for it.”
Phase one of the Eastern Wharf Project opens May 2021. That phase includes apartments, residential and city parking garages, food, parks, entertainment and retail spaces.
The developer also says the hotel on site will open the following month.
