Georgia Southern to face ranked opponent on Saturday

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern hits the road for the first time in 2020 Saturday, taking on #19 Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference opener.
After last week’s game with Florida Atlantic was postponed, the Eagles are hoping to show improvement from their season debut in this contest.
Getting some players back will make that a little easier. Head Coach Chad Lunsford says Southern expects more than half of the 33 inactives from the 2020 opener to be eligible to play this week, including key contributors like Wesley Kennedy, C.J. Wright, and others.
But Lunsford also adds he and the coaching staff must be smart with players returning to the field.
“You get those guys back and now you better make sure that they’re in game shape. How many snaps can they play? Can they play at a high level for a certain amount of snaps? I think that’s important and something we’ve got to gauge this week,” Lunsford said.
Southern can make it three straight years with a victory over a ranked opponent with a win Saturday. They kick off against the Ragin' Cajuns at noon in Lafayette.
