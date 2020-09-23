Law firm hosting event to celebrate first responders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The method will change, but not the message as a local law firm will once again be saying thank you to those who serve the community.
Harris Lowry Manton will hold their Seventh Annual First Responders Appreciation Day on Friday. Rather than a gathering in Daffin Park, it will be a drive-through event this year with firefighters, police officers and EMTs invited to stop by and pick up lunch and gift bags for themselves and colleagues who can’t make it out to the park. They will be greeted by music and members of city council in the Daffin roundabout and shown that the entire community values their service even more now as they continue to do their jobs during the pandemic.
“Knowing whoever they interact with could have the virus, so they might be exposing themselves, so they do the best they can. But they still have a job to do, so it’s dangerous for them on several levels. And this is the small part we can do just to show our appreciation,” Harris Lowry Manton founding partner Steve Lowry said. While the First Responders Day is usually a welcome opportunity for coworkers and colleagues from other services to spend some time together, the unpredictable nature of first responders' workdays and schedules might make the drive-thru event a better option for them.
Friday is National First Responders Appreciation Day.
