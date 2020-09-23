League of Women Voters organization raises money for ballot drop boxes

“The mission in two sentences is empowering voters defending democracy. We’re a non-partisan organization. We do not endorse the candidates; we never tell you who to vote for or how to vote. We just make it possible, as easy as possible for you to vote. So, the drop boxes were easy for us to get behind and do,” League of Women Voters of Coastal Georgia President Rebecca Rolfes said. The Chatham County Board of Registrars says the drop boxes are a secure way to vote. They haven’t announced where the boxes will be installed.