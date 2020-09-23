Local Musician To Answer Questions, Perform in Statesboro

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday in Statesboro, you can enjoy a performance by a celebrated musician in our area.
Dr. Michael Braz is the principal keyboardist at the Hilton Head Symphony, and also performs with the Charleston Symphony and Savannah Philharmonic. He has also worked as a professor at Georgia Southern and an opera composer.
Dr. Braz will be continuing the Averitt Center’s “One Series” on Thursday. The first half of the event will be an interview where the audience can ask him questions. Afterwards, Dr. Braz will perform at the piano and take audience requests.
This all begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Emma Kelly Theater.
To buy tickets, call (912) 212-2787.
Tickets:
- General Public: $20
- Members, Military, First Responders: $18
- Students: $12
