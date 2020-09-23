Long Co. reports low census response rate

LONG CO, Ga. (WTOC) -Several communities across the Coastal Empire are warning that you could lose a lot if you don’t fill out the census.
Long County’s census response rate is at 46 percent, lower than the national and state rate. The census committee is asking anyone who hasn’t filled out the Census to do so immediately.
The coordinator of the Long County Complete Count Committee says they’ve made several efforts to get residents counted, from going out in the community to using social media.
Mary Hamilton says the data gathered from the Census directly impacts the Long County community.
She says for each person counted, the county can receive about $2,300, which can help fund improvements, from the school district to the water department.
“Sometimes some of these complaints that the citizens are complaining about in our city and county," Hamilton said. "It could help with some of those.”
Hamilton says Census takers will still be out knocking on doors, and asks residents to please give them the information they need so the county can get enough funding for the upcoming years.
