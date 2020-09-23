Memorial Health accommodates patient needs with upgraded rehabilitation center

Ryan and Juliette Mathis love getting their Physical Therapy here. They say it’s challenging but fun, and their mom notices the progress they’ve made. They are just a couple of the hundreds who will get to use this newly renovated gym for rehab. It serves both adults and children with a variety of therapies from neuro to hand, speech and more. The new outpatient space is not only larger but also allows for treatment of all patients in one centralized location.