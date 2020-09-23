Memorial Health accommodates patient needs with upgraded rehabilitation center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Rehabilitation needs have grown at Memorial Health, so to accommodate the need, they are upgrading their facilities.
The hospital has a brand-new space for their outpatient rehabilitation services. Patients say they already see the benefits of the new space.
“It’s really fun," says mother Heather Mathis. "I like the new area. It was very dark before and it was hard for them to focus, but they really enjoy being in a place with lots of space and lots of light.”
Ryan and Juliette Mathis love getting their Physical Therapy here. They say it’s challenging but fun, and their mom notices the progress they’ve made. They are just a couple of the hundreds who will get to use this newly renovated gym for rehab. It serves both adults and children with a variety of therapies from neuro to hand, speech and more. The new outpatient space is not only larger but also allows for treatment of all patients in one centralized location.
“This space affords us the opportunity to capitalize on every program that is needed and it provides Memorial the opportunity to have a full continuum of care,” says Joyce Parrish, director of therapy services and wound care.
The new space is not only exciting, but has already proven very useful. Their patient volume has increased by about 15 percent in just one month.
