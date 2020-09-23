No injuries after truck plows through Parker’s convenience store

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) -Hinesville Police say a man attempting to park his truck at a Parker’s convenience store mistook the brake for the gas, plowing through a plate glass window and driving several feet into the store.
Hinesville Police Traffic Accident Investigator Michael Ramirez said no one was injured after the truck crashed into the store on Georgia Highway 196 and Airport Road.
A Parker’s employee on scene was unable to provide information regarding how long the store may be closed.
Coastal News Service contributed to this report.
