Registration email sent to SCCPSS parents with children in Phase 2 of hybrid re-entry plan

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah-Chatham County Public School System parents with children in Phase 2 of the return to class plan should have received an email on Wednesday, Sept. 23.
The email will ask parents to fill out a registration form. If you did not receive an email, please update your information by clicking here. If you do not have a valid email, please call 912-395-5584 for assistance.
Phase 2 covers PreK through 2nd grade students, 6th grade students and first-time 9th grade students. Additionally, the Least Independent Learners identified by the school system’s Specialized Instruction Department will have this option.
Students in Phase 2 will have the option to return to a phased hybrid model beginning on Oct. 5. The in-person learning option for students is two days in-person and three days online each week. Parents will have the option to keep their child in the fully virtual option.
A representative from the school system says parents have until midnight on Friday, Sept. 25, to complete the registration form.
