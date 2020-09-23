Residents opposed to location of proposed sand mine on Daufuskie Island

DAUFUSKIE ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Some people are concerned about a proposed sand mining project on Daufuskie Island.
The South Carolina island is in Beaufort County, and can only be accessed by boat. Most of the island’s residents make their living oystering and fishing.
“The ocean doesn’t give up. She’s always got the last word,” Daufuskie Council member Richard Pinckney said.
Pinckney has lived on the island for nearly 25 years.
“As a representative of the people, I had to go with the neighbors.”
Right now, he’s worried about a proposed sand mining project.
Residents on the island say it’s not the project they are against, it’s the location. The Daufuskie residents who own the 3.9 acre lot say they want to dig it out and sell the sand and dirt to the county to restore the sand wall and build roads.
“Ultimately we’d like to turn that into a public park and along the way make some money selling fill dirt,” developer Casey Scott said.
And while some residents say they don’t mind the project being done, they don’t like the spot that’s been chosen.
“It just doesn’t seem to be the right location,” resident Leanne Coulter said.
The lot backs up to a historic Gullah neighborhood, two new houses, and is less than half a mile from a Gullah cemetery.
“Where the sand mine is going is in the center of a neighborhood. And the people in the neighborhood are not… they do not want this project.”
The Daufuskie Council passed a resolution disapproving of the sand mine. Residents have nearly 3,000 signatures on a petition to stop it. But the developers say they’re nearly ready
“We’ve made sure that we’ve gotten all of the state, federal, local permits signing off on that absent the ZBOA meeting that we are doing this Thursday,” Scott said. The developers and residents will be voicing their opinions at Thursday’s county zoning meeting.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.