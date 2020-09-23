River Ridge Academy receives upgrade from 2019 bond referendum

BEAUFORT CO, S.C. (WTOC) -The Beaufort County School District cut the ribbon on the first project to be built using money from the 2019 bond referendum.
The project expanded two wings on the school, giving it four new classrooms.
School principal Brian Ryman says the project is helping to bring students out of mobile classrooms and back into their building...that’s after they return to in-person learning.
“They brought in mobile classrooms which we’ve been using for the last few years," said River Ridge Principal Brian Ryman. "But now with the referendum being passed, we were able to have new construction here and today symbolizes the start of 16 new classrooms being built at River Ridge Academy to house the existing students that we have here, so this means we can bring all our students back into one building under one roof.”
The other classrooms the school is working to add are on a different wing. Construction on that project continues to move forward. School leaders say it’s almost complete.
