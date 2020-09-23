Rusty’s Regulators Walk to End Alzheimers

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Getting creative when it comes to fundraising for a cause.
The team Rusty’s Regulators has raised tens of thousands of dollars for years for Savannah’s Walk to End Alzheimers. This year, they’ve been placing flamingoes in yards to raise money, in place of their very popular Bingo night.
They walked for Rusty, their father and grandfather who had Alzheimers for 14 years. He passed just after last year’s walk.
“We couldn’t just keep on doing this and not raise money to help find a cure for other people who do have this disease, which is awful, but we could be a big help in curing the first person," said Maddy Learman.
The proceeds will go towards support and research programs of the Alzheimer’s Association.
The walk will be held this Saturday - but it’s a virtual walk.
Participants are asked to walk on sidewalks, tracks and trails across Savannah as individuals, families or small teams and take pictures to share.
The opening ceremony is at 9 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:30 a.m.
