Salvation Army Savannah gets head start on holiday campaign

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Salvation Army of Savannah is beginning to recruit volunteers for its annual Red Kettle Campaign.
The nonprofit says they expect more local families to need assistance this holiday season. Normally, they would assist around 1,100 families. This year, they’re expecting around 1,600 families to need help. And one of the biggest ways that they’re able to help these families is through donations from the Red Kettle Campaign.
The nonprofit says they want to keep people safe while they donate, so they’re changing some of their protocols due to COVID-19. Volunteers will be trained on certain safety guidelines, like sanitizing the kettle after each donation.
The Salvation Army is also trying something new this year. Each kettle will include a QR code so people can scan it on their smartphone and make a donation that way.
The Salvation Army of Savannah brought in a lot of money to help families last year and they’re hoping that will be the case this year.
“In the Savannah region, we are well in line with other metropolitan areas of our size. Our goal last year was $250,000 and we met that goal,” said Lawrence Haskel, Director of Development and Public Relations.
Last year’s goal was met thanks to several initiatives, including community engagement and area partnerships.
To find out how to volunteer or to donate online, click here.
