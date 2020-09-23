Savannah Police investigate ‘suspicious’ death on Apache Avenue

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Detectives with Savannah Police’s Violent Crimes Unit are investigating after a 51-year-old man was found dead at his southside apartment.
Officers responded to an apartment on apache Avenue on Tuesday morning to find Michael Keber suffering injuries received from an unknown trauma. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information on the incident should call SPD’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757. Tipsters may qualify for a reward up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime. More information on the process of submitting a tip and how rewards are processed can be viewed at http://www.savannahchathamcrimestoppers.org/About_Us.cfm
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.