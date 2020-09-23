Temporary fire station coming to South Bryan County

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - The Richmond Hill Fire Department will soon have an additional temporary fire station in South Bryan County.
Site work for the new station already started on Belfast Keller Road.
With a new elementary school, the I-95 interchange project and Medline Industries making its way to South Bryan County, the area is expected to grow over the next few years.
Richmond Hill Fire Chief Brendon Greene says that’s exactly why they decided to build another fire station to keep up with the growth. He says the city annexed the land the station will sit on in 2017.
The station will be about 3,000 square feet. The overall project is expected to cost the city $300,000 and he says it will be worth every penny.
“This area is expected to have tremendous growth over the next five to 10 to 15 years. You’ve already got the new elementary school that opened in August of this year next to the middle school. In the next year or two, you’ll be seeing the new Richmond Hill High School that’s opening in the area. They’re looking at expected growth in both industrial and commercial as well as residential, so obviously when you have a new area you need to protect that area,” Chief Green said.
Chief Greene said they’re expecting to be in the temporary facility for at least the next five years and they will evaluate what growth has been like and decide whether they will make it a permanent location.
