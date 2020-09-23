Temporary fire station coming to South Bryan County

“This area is expected to have tremendous growth over the next five to 10 to 15 years. You’ve already got the new elementary school that opened in August of this year next to the middle school. In the next year or two, you’ll be seeing the new Richmond Hill High School that’s opening in the area. They’re looking at expected growth in both industrial and commercial as well as residential, so obviously when you have a new area you need to protect that area,” Chief Green said.