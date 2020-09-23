Top Teacher: Janet McIntosh

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Janet McIntosh is teaching first graders online at Lanier Primary School in Bryan County.
“I am a social animal, so I love hugs, I love getting to bond with my kids, but I am actually surprised, I feel I was worried online I wouldn’t be able to form that bond, that I normally do with my students but I have. I really have,” McIntosh said.
McIntosh says online learning is not the preferred way but is glad they were able to offer this choice to the students.
“They are eager to learn, they are little people pleasers, they want you to be proud of them, so they are eager to try and show off what they do. Now today in the virtual world, they are trying even harder to make those connections with their teachers," McIntosh said.
“Janet is one of those teachers that I would say is a natural teacher. She’s very energetic, she always goes above and beyond for every student that she touches. She sees the importance of growing the relationship not only with the students but the parents as well," Lanier Primary School Principal Dr. Eileen Emerson said.
“My biggest thing and we have talked about it is persistence, that no matter what throws at you, we get creative and we figure it out, and make it work. And we don’t let it get us down because it’s too hard," McIntosh said.
McIntosh says even though they are learning virtually she wants all of her students to know, “That I love them, and that I am always here for them. no matter what.”
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.