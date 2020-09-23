WATCH at 1 p.m.: Ordination of the 15th Bishop of Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Bishop-Elect Stephen Parkes will be ordained as the Fifteenth Bishop of Savannah on Wednesday at the Cathedral Basilica of St. John the Baptist.
The ordination ceremony is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.
Pope Francis named Parkes the new bishop of the Diocese of Savannah earlier this summer.
“I’m pretty excited to be here, obviously I just moved here, and I’m very grateful to the Holy Father Pope Francis, for appointing me as the 15th Bishop of Savannah,” Parkes said.
Father Parkes replaces Archbishop Gregory Hartmayer, who was installed in Atlanta as its 7th Archbishop.
