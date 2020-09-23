Wednesday: Coolest morning of the work-week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Good morning! It’s a chilly start to Wednesday with temperatures in the low to mid-50s inland, mid to upper 50s along the I-95 corridor and low to mid-60s along the immediate coast.
It’s dry and mostly clear this morning. Under sunshine, the temperature warms into the mid-70s by noon and peak in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. The forecast remains dry today with a lighter breeze continuing.
A warming trend begins tomorrow!
Thursday morning features temperature in the upper 50s and lower 60s while afternoon numbers push deeper into the 80s in more communities. A much more humid feel to the air is back Friday morning and is forecast to persist through the weekend as a much warmer, more humid and possibly wetter weather pattern evolves over our area.
TROPICS -
We currently have no Tropical Systems in the Atlantic Basin. Beta, Teddy and Paulette have all become extra or post-tropical meaning that they have lost their tropical characteristics. Beta’s remnants will continue to soak portions of the Mississippi River Valley while Teddy spreads huge waves and gustier breezes along the New England Coast and more severe impacts to the Maritime Provinces of Canada.
There are no other areas of storminess being watched for development at this time. We’ll keep you updated.
