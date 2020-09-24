Assumption of Responsibility Ceremony held at the Marne Garden

FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - The 3rd Infantry Division added a new senior member to its team.
Command Sergeant Major Quentin V. Fenderson is taking over for Michael Coffey. Coffey left the 3rd ID back in July and is now the Command Sergeant Major of West Point in New York.
Fenderson, a service member for 26 years, will now serve as the senior adviser to Major General Antonio Aguto.
“The same as always, to advise the senior commander. I don’t think my role really changes. My efforts may change. May be a little more intense in terms of getting down to fund out and make sure we are getting the information from the bottom level,” Fenderson said.
Fenderson is coming from Fort Irwin in California. He says one of his goals is to learn more about this organization, the people, the day-to-day civilians as well as the family members on the installation.
