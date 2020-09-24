Beaufort Co. zoning board denies 2 controversial projects

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Two major decisions came out of the Beaufort County zoning board of appeals Thursday night. Both the Baypoint Ecotourism Prospect and the Daufuskie Island Sand Mining Prospect were denied.
First item to be discussed, the Daufuskie Sand Mining Project, was a proposed 3.9 acre pond.
The developer, in hearing public concern, conceded that they would dig three days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., for three years. But neighbors worried about the impact on the environment and historic areas.
That concern swayed the board.
The other project, a proposed eco-tourism resort to be built on Bay Pointe Island, was hoping to get final approval.
But concern for the environment and protest from the Gullah Geechee Nation again convinced the board to deny the request.
Copyright 2020 WTOC. All rights reserved.