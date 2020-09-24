Bridge dedications for Al St. Lawrence, James A. Petrea

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - State Representative Jesse Petrea hosted a bridge dedication ceremony in honor of Al St. Lawrence and James “Jimmy” Allen Petrea on Thursday at the Thunderbolt Town Hall.
During the 2020 legislative session, the House of Representatives adopted House Resolutions 880 and 896, both sponsored by Rep. Petrea.
The first resolution names the bridge at State Route 26 and US 80 at Turners Creek the Al St. Lawrence Memorial Bridge.
While the other resolution names the bridge at State Route 26 and US 80 at the Wilmington River the James “Jimmy” A. Petrea Bridge.
“This one of the most tremendous honors that can be bestowed on anyone. I’ve gone to a number of dedications of bridges and roadways while being mayor and I had no idea of what they would feel like, but today I do,” former mayor James A. “Jimmy” Petrea said.
Al St. Lawrence was a former sheriff for Chatham County, while Petrea was mayor of Thunderbolt from 1981 to 2005.
