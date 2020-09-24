‘Cake Boss’ star injured at home in ‘terrible’ accident

(CNN) – Buddy Valastro, better known as the “Cake Boss,” is recovering from what he calls a “terrible” accident at home.
He greeted his social media followers with an image of his bandaged arm Wednesday, with the caption: “What do you think of my new accessory?”
Valastro, the star of the long-running TV show “Cake Boss,” injured his dominant right cooking hand – not in a baking accident, but in his home bowling alley.
He was trying a do-it-yourself repair on a bowling pin mechanism and his right hand got impaled inside the machinery.
Valastro received emergency treatment Sunday, then had a specialized procedure done later.
A representative said the famous baker faces a long road of rehabilitation and recovery.
He’s now recovering at home after being released from the hospital on Wednesday.
