Community meeting to be held after recent gun violence in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says one group shot at another group on Tuesday near 6th Street in Garden City. One person died and another was shot in the leg.
The Garden City Police chief says they’ve seen an uptick in gun violence this year. He also says the community and police must work together to resolve the issue.
Garden City Police say in 2018 and 2019, there were no homicides inside city limits. However, after Tuesday night’s double shooting, they’ve had five this year alone.
The chief says several of the shootings and homicides they’ve had this year have been within the Rossignol Hill neighborhood. To help combat this issue, the department has increased patrols, working with other law enforcement agencies, and installing cameras in different areas.
The chief says they’ve made arrests in some of the homicides this year but this dramatic increase in gun violence deeply concerns him.
“The community’s concerns are my concerns. Our teams first and foremost priority is making sure that everybody lives in Garden City and visits Garden City is safe. That’s our number one priority in our team is committed to that and although we have seen these increases in certain types of crime, we’re committed to bring a stop to it and end to it as soon as possible,” Chief Gilbert Ballard said.
City leaders are hosting a meeting at the Garden City Gym next Monday at 6:30 p.m. to discuss gun violence.
