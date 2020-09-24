Cyber attack training simulation hosted at Georgia Southern

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The first ever all-virtual cyber exercise was hosted by the Army Cyber Institute at Georgia Southern on Thursday.
The exercise, called Jack Voltaic 3.0, simulated a cyber-attack around Savannah. The director of the center of Applied Cyber Education supervised the attack and observed the participants' decision.
It is meant to help better educate cyber security students on what to do in similar situations. One of the simulations was a cyber-attack on the Savannah Ports.
“The whole purpose of this exercise is how would critical organizations involved with the ports - Chatham County, state of Georgia, City of Savannah, the U.S. Army, the port itself, the port authority - how would they react to a cyber-attack or any other kind of similar incident against the port,” Center for Applied Cyber Education Director Frank Katz said.
Katz thinks it’s important for students to get exercise with real world problems because it prepares them for careers in cybersecurity.
