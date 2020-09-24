Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 9-24-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will move off the southeast coast today through Friday. Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will bring in more clouds today and Friday with a slight chance for showers and storms. There is a marginal risk for one or two severe storms Friday night. A cold front will move in late Monday followed by a second cold front early Wednesday. This will keep lots of clouds and a slight chance for showers each day.
The tropics are quieting down a bit and we have no active tropical systems. The remnants of Beta will slowly move across Mississippi today with clouds, showers and storms. No new tropical activity is forecast in the next 5 days. Hurricane season continues until November 30.
Today will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower. Highs in the mid 80s.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 10% chance for a shower, lows in the low 70s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Friday night will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, low in the low 70s.
Saturday will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Saturday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low in the low 70s.
Sunday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers and storms, highs near 90.
Sunday night will be mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low in the low 70s.
Monday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Monday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low near 70.
Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers and storms, highs in the mid 80s.
Tuesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with a 20% chance for showers, low in the upper 50s.
Wednesday will be mostly sunny, highs in the upper 70s.