Dave Turley’s Thursday WX Forecast 9-24-2020

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -High pressure will move off the southeast coast today through Friday. Moisture from the remnants of Tropical Storm Beta will bring in more clouds today and Friday with a slight chance for showers and storms. There is a marginal risk for one or two severe storms Friday night. A cold front will move in late Monday followed by a second cold front early Wednesday. This will keep lots of clouds and a slight chance for showers each day.