Game of the Week: Liberty Co. at Bradwell

(WTOC) - In this most unusual high school football season ever, why not play your archrival twice in two weeks? For Liberty County and Bradwell, that’s their 2020 reality.
Their first matchup is our WTOC End Zone Game of the Week.
Friday night will be both teams' 2020 debuts after Liberty County Schools shut down athletics for a short time to start the school year.
Both coaches say this twin bill will help the teams get some games before region play and cut down on travel. Friday night’s game will be at Bradwell. next week- they’ll meet at Liberty County.
They worked together to put the plan together, but both teams hope Friday will be the first win of two against their cross town rivals.
“We try to be cordial off the field. but on the field, we treat them just like we treat any other opponent, we go out there and try our best to win the game,” said Liberty County head coach Kirk Warner.
“They’re going to come out and they’re going to play hard. And they’ve had our number the last few years too, so we’re going to just go out Friday and turn it loose," said Bradwell head coach Kyle Adkins.
The Panthers and Tigers kick off Friday night at 7:30 at Olvey Field
