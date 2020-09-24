Georgia Southern University testing Eagle Alert system

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thursday afternoon, students all across Georgia Southern University’s campuses got alerts on their phone and elsewhere as the university checked an emergency notice system.
The Eagle Alert system lets university leaders simultaneously alert everyone on one or all three campuses of any kind of emergency.
Phones across campus sent notices during a test run Thursday afternoon. It sends text messages and emails to students, faculty, and staff at the Armstrong, Liberty or Statesboro campuses - or all three. But that’s not all.
“We can do feeds onto our social media. We can do feeds onto our website. It’s pretty sophisticated. When it kicks in, we need to know it’s working,” said Georgia Southern Vice President John Lester.
Lester says the test is to make sure people who want alerts get them. But also to make sure messages go out quickly for emergencies like a lockdown, a building evacuation, or severe weather - things that can’t wait for just an email. He also says they’ve modified the criteria to pinpoint emergencies on campus or very close by.
“If there’s an incident off-campus where there is a pending threat to our on-campus population, it will kick in a notification.”
Some new students hadn’t heard of Eagle Alert like that it’s there.
“This alert system is new to me, but it’s good that it will send something if its a danger to anyone,” said GSU students Adrianna Silve.
Lester says they want the system working, but hope they never need it.
