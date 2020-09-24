Hilton Head Island council suspends search for new town manager

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - The town council of Hilton Head Island is suspending the search for a new town manager.
There were four candidates for consideration. Two of them withdrew their names and an alternate candidate declined to participate in an interview process.
Mayor John McCann says that the council felt just having two candidates for consideration wasn’t enough to fill the role. However, it does not mean they were not qualified.
The council plans to reconvene in October to discuss on how to proceed.
